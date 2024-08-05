Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leader's Recon - EP 57 - The Harvard Strategist Program with Capt Wilson

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2023

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Want to go to Harvard on the Army's dime? This episode is for you! This week Leader's Recon sits down with Capt Wilson to discuss the Harvard Strategist Program and Functional Area 59: Strategist.

    The views expressed herein are solely the views of individuals for educational purposes and do not reflect the views of the Training Leader Development Branch, Training Division, G-3 or Army National Guard. The views and opinions of the authors/guests expressed herein do not state or reflect those of the Army National Guard, U.S. Army, Department of Defense or the United States Government and shall not be used for endorsement or advertising purposes. No, Army National Guard, U.S. ARMY or DoD ENDORSEMENT IMPLIED. Any references to commercially available products or works are used for research and educational purposes only. Mention of any specific commercial products, process, party, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the US Army, Department of Defense, or the United States Government. The mention of companies or parties by name is solely for the purpose of representing educational framework and should not be implied as endorsement.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 13:27
    Length: 00:26:02
