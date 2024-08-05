NAPLES, Italy (July 31, 2024) Radio spot highlighting MWR's Columbus Day in Morocco event. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Foote)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 05:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81859
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110485625.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Columbus Day in Morocco, by PO3 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.