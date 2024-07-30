AFN Bahrain - Morning Mix with U.S. 5th Fleet CMC Chris King || EP 9

Morning radio show featuring U.S. 5th Fleet, Command Master Chief Christopher King, and US Coast Guard Deputy Commodore of Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (CTG 55.1), CDR Mario G. Gil joined by USCG CMC Tony Martinez. The show featured discussions on Coast Guard Culture, Leadership and their on-going mission in the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|08.01.2024
Date Posted: 08.05.2024
|Newscasts
|81855
|2407/DOD_110485534.mp3
|00:36:10
|2024
|Interview
|BH
|9
|0
|0
