    Fort McCoy Garrison commander discusses Army Community Service's birthday

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez gives part of her presentation July 25, 2024, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis., discussing the Army Community Service birthday. The discussion was part of Triad Nights at Fort McCoy — a monthly gathering for installation personnel. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 18:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81851
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110482653.mp3
    Length: 00:00:47
    Artist Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander discusses Army Community Service's birthday, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Town Hall Meeting
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Installation Workforce briefing

