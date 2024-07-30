Fort McCoy Garrison commander discusses Army Community Service's birthday

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez gives part of her presentation July 25, 2024, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis., discussing the Army Community Service birthday. The discussion was part of Triad Nights at Fort McCoy — a monthly gathering for installation personnel. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|07.25.2024
|08.02.2024 18:20
|Newscasts
|81851
|2408/DOD_110482653.mp3
|00:00:47
|Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|3
|0
|0
