Fort McCoy Garrison commander gives first town hall discussion, July 2024, Part 1

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez gives part of her presentation in this audio piece from July 25, 2024, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. This was the first town hall discussion Baez had with the Fort McCoy workforce and community. She took the opportunity to introduce herself further to everyone as well as answer questions from the workforce. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)