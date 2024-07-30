Ahead of his assumption of command, Col. Douglas Jeffrey shares a little bit about himself and his plans for the 433rd Airlift Wing as the Air Force reoptimizes for Great Power Competition.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 12:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81841
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110481481.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:11
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 12 Col. Douglas Jeffrey Takes Command, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
