    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 12 Col. Douglas Jeffrey Takes Command

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Ahead of his assumption of command, Col. Douglas Jeffrey shares a little bit about himself and his plans for the 433rd Airlift Wing as the Air Force reoptimizes for Great Power Competition.

    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    433AW
    Airlift Podast

