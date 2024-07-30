AFN Aviano Radio News: 606th ACS New Crew Structure

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 606th Air Control Squadron hosting Exercise Primo Specto 24-1 at Cellina Meduna, Italy, from July 15-19, 2024. With the U.S. Air Force prioritizing a “Mission over Function” mindset designed to produce mission-ready Airmen equipped for great power competition, the team at the 606th ACS is doing their part with field exercises like Primo Specto, which aligns with the Air Force vision and prepares individuals with the expertise and versatile skillsets required to win in various operational scenarios. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)