American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on a quarterly Diamond Development training day for First Sergeants in USAFE-AFAFRICA. Shirts from Aviano Air Base began the development day with local team building and resilience training before participating in the virtual conference. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 11:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81836
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110480768.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Radio News
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Diamond Development, by SrA Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
