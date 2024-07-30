Evening Interview with DJ Diesal

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 31, 2024) An interview with Anna DeLange, Stars and Stripes Marketing Assistant on Naval Air Station Sigonella, to talk about places to visit in southern Spain, Stars and Stripes looking for volunteer writer submissions, what to do while visiting Pisa, and what Milan is known for. . American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
