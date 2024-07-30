Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Chief's Corner and Pride of the Pack

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Chief's Corner and Pride of the Pack

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.02.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers July's Chief's Corner interview, a monthly reoccurring live radio interview, and the pride of the pack member that was recently recognized. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 23:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81822
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110480229.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Chief's Corner and Pride of the Pack, by SSgt Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    kunsan air base
    leadership
    8th security forces squadron
    pride of the pack
    chief's corner
    C-sUAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download