    Typhoon preparedness on Okinawa island

    KADENA AIR BASE , OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.06.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Kinne, commander of the 718th Civil Engineer Squadron, speaks about prepping for typhoon season which takes place June 1st to Nov. 30th on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, June 6, 2024. Military installations and personnel on island enter a base-line preparation standard of Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness (TCCOR) 4 for the duration of the season unless an escalation occurs, during which personnel must have a plan in place to be ready. The United States Forces Japan (Okinawa) Installations and Personnel Typhoon Guide has guidance, information and tips. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 20:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81820
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110479836.mp3
    Length: 00:01:01
    Artist Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves
    Track # 24
    Year 2024
    Genre Radio Spot
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE , OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Typhoon preparedness on Okinawa island, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    Defense Media Activity
    Kadena AB
    American Forces Network Pacific
    718CES

