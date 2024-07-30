Typhoon preparedness on Okinawa island

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Kinne, commander of the 718th Civil Engineer Squadron, speaks about prepping for typhoon season which takes place June 1st to Nov. 30th on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, June 6, 2024. Military installations and personnel on island enter a base-line preparation standard of Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness (TCCOR) 4 for the duration of the season unless an escalation occurs, during which personnel must have a plan in place to be ready. The United States Forces Japan (Okinawa) Installations and Personnel Typhoon Guide has guidance, information and tips. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
