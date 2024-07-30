Typhoons, flying objects on Okinawa

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves, broadcaster with American Forces Network, voices a typhoon season awareness radio spot focusing on potential airborne objects at Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, June 27, 2024. Patio furniture, garbage cans and trampolines have the potential to become airborne objects during typhoon season which runs from June 1st to Nov. 30th on the island, therefore, personnel must have a plan in place to secure such items by tying down or weighing down with sandbags. The United States Forces Japan (Okinawa) Installations and Personnel Typhoon Guide has more information and helpful tips for typhoon season preparation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
