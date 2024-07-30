Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Typhoons, flying objects on Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE , OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.27.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves, broadcaster with American Forces Network, voices a typhoon season awareness radio spot focusing on potential airborne objects at Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, June 27, 2024. Patio furniture, garbage cans and trampolines have the potential to become airborne objects during typhoon season which runs from June 1st to Nov. 30th on the island, therefore, personnel must have a plan in place to secure such items by tying down or weighing down with sandbags. The United States Forces Japan (Okinawa) Installations and Personnel Typhoon Guide has more information and helpful tips for typhoon season preparation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE , OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Typhoons, flying objects on Okinawa, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

