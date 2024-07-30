240501-N-DN657-1001 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the upcoming Hicacal Beach cleanup hosted by the base liberty program. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 15:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
This work, Hicacal Beach Cleanup, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
