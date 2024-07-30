U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot, AFN Kaiserslautern broadcaster, hosted a radio hour June 6, 2024, during which he shared unique daily observances and community news items. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 08:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81811
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110478046.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:28
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SrA Fontenot Q2 DJ of the Quarter, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.