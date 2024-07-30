Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SrA Fontenot Q2 DJ of the Quarter

    SrA Fontenot Q2 DJ of the Quarter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.06.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot, AFN Kaiserslautern broadcaster, hosted a radio hour June 6, 2024, during which he shared unique daily observances and community news items. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 08:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81811
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110478046.mp3
    Length: 00:07:28
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SrA Fontenot Q2 DJ of the Quarter, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DJ of the Quarter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download