KMC Update - Deployment Preparedness and Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month

Paul Collins, the Mobilization and Deployment Program Manager for the Army Community Service, talks about the Soldier and Family Readiness Group training offered by ACS, on July 30, 2024. Meanwhile, Tammy Muckenfuss, the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs director, speaks about Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month, on July 31, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez)