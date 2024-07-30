Paul Collins, the Mobilization and Deployment Program Manager for the Army Community Service, talks about the Soldier and Family Readiness Group training offered by ACS, on July 30, 2024. Meanwhile, Tammy Muckenfuss, the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs director, speaks about Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month, on July 31, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 08:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81807
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110477972.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Deployment Preparedness and Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.