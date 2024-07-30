Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Deployment Preparedness and Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month

    KMC Update - Deployment Preparedness and Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.31.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Paul Collins, the Mobilization and Deployment Program Manager for the Army Community Service, talks about the Soldier and Family Readiness Group training offered by ACS, on July 30, 2024. Meanwhile, Tammy Muckenfuss, the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs director, speaks about Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month, on July 31, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.01.2024 08:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81807
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110477972.mp3
    Length: 00:02:07
    Year 2024
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Deployment Preparedness and Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Community Service
    ACS
    Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    USAG-RP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download