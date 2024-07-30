A Parent/Child Dance Bows & Bowties will be happening in the KMC on August 9, at 5:30 p.m. Parents and children can create cherished memories and dance the night away. Indulge in delightful activities like musical chairs and animal adoption, and savor a delicious menu featuring chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, along with a drink and dessert bar. (Defense Media Activity audio by SGT Joseph Knoch)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2024 07:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81797
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110477880.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Bows & Bowties, Parent Child Dance, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.