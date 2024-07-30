Radio Spot - Bows & Bowties, Parent Child Dance

A Parent/Child Dance Bows & Bowties will be happening in the KMC on August 9, at 5:30 p.m. Parents and children can create cherished memories and dance the night away. Indulge in delightful activities like musical chairs and animal adoption, and savor a delicious menu featuring chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, along with a drink and dessert bar. (Defense Media Activity audio by SGT Joseph Knoch)