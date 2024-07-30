Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Bows & Bowties, Parent Child Dance

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.01.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Parent/Child Dance Bows & Bowties will be happening in the KMC on August 9, at 5:30 p.m. Parents and children can create cherished memories and dance the night away. Indulge in delightful activities like musical chairs and animal adoption, and savor a delicious menu featuring chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, along with a drink and dessert bar. (Defense Media Activity audio by SGT Joseph Knoch)

