The Quill & Sword | TJAG Sends: The Talent Management Office (TMO) Discusses the New Assignment Preference Sheets with COL Dowdy, COL Farrell, LTC Roman, and MAJ Horowitz

In this episode, the Talent Management Office (TMO) discusses how judge advocates should approach their assignment preference sheets, which is just the beginning of the conversation. The biggest change to the assignment preference sheet is the inclusion of leadership questions for those seeking specific leadership roles.



The online assignment preference sheet will be available 1 August 2024. TMO uses the preference sheet to understand where you are interested in being stationed and what type of work you want to do going forward. The preference sheet will also be used to tell TMO about specific personal considerations (EFMP, MACP, spouse or partner career goals, extended family concerns, etc.).



If you have questions or comments, please email the TMO team at: usarmy.pentagon.hqda-otjag.mbx.tmo@army.mil



Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).