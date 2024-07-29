Roll Call - Episode #65

ROLL CALL A 126TH AIR REFUELING WING PODCAST OF THE ILLINOIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD AT SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE. ROLL CALL …THE PODCAST FOCUSED ON PEOPLE, MISSION, AND COMMUNITY.



The 126th Operations Group commander, Col. Jenn Moore, speaks with Master Sgt. Brian Ellison to discuss her journey to the 126th ARW, her time in the Air Mobility Command, and fond memories during her missions. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast episode by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez and Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)





126 Air Refueling Wing Link Tree

https://linktr.ee/126arw





Military One Source Tax Prep:

https://dvidshub.net/r/dew2al



126th Military Family Readiness NewsLetter:

126arw.afr.mailbox@us.af.mil



126th Air Refueling Wing

Military Family Readiness Newsletter sign up:

Illinois Governor's Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families

https://bit.ly/457ZINj



126th Air Refueling Wing

Roll Call Email

126rollcall@gmail.com





IF YOU ARE HAVING THOUGHTS OF SUICIDE OR KNOW SOMEONE IN CRISIS CALL The MILITARY CRISIS LINE 988 THAT 988 PRESS 1 …