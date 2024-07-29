Roll Call - Episode #65

ROLL CALL A 126TH AIR REFUELING WING PODCAST OF THE ILLINOIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD AT SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE. ROLL CALL …THE PODCAST FOCUSED ON PEOPLE, MISSION, AND COMMUNITY.
The 126th Operations Group commander, Col. Jenn Moore, speaks with Master Sgt. Brian Ellison to discuss her journey to the 126th ARW, her time in the Air Mobility Command, and fond memories during her missions. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast episode by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez and Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)
IF YOU ARE HAVING THOUGHTS OF SUICIDE OR KNOW SOMEONE IN CRISIS CALL The MILITARY CRISIS LINE 988 THAT 988 PRESS 1 …
