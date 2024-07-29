Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Roll Call - Episode #65

    Roll Call - Episode #65

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    ROLL CALL A 126TH AIR REFUELING WING PODCAST OF THE ILLINOIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD AT SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE. ROLL CALL …THE PODCAST FOCUSED ON PEOPLE, MISSION, AND COMMUNITY.

    The 126th Operations Group commander, Col. Jenn Moore, speaks with Master Sgt. Brian Ellison to discuss her journey to the 126th ARW, her time in the Air Mobility Command, and fond memories during her missions. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast episode by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez and Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)


    126 Air Refueling Wing Link Tree
    https://linktr.ee/126arw


    Military One Source Tax Prep:
    https://dvidshub.net/r/dew2al

    126th Military Family Readiness NewsLetter:
    126arw.afr.mailbox@us.af.mil

    126th Air Refueling Wing
    linktr.ee/126arw


    Military Family Readiness Newsletter sign up:
    126arw.afr.mailbox@us.af.mil

    Illinois Governor's Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families
    https://bit.ly/457ZINj

    126th Air Refueling Wing
    linktr.ee/126arw

    Roll Call Email
    126rollcall@gmail.com


    IF YOU ARE HAVING THOUGHTS OF SUICIDE OR KNOW SOMEONE IN CRISIS CALL The MILITARY CRISIS LINE 988 THAT 988 PRESS 1 …

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 16:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81753
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110473940.mp3
    Length: 00:28:37
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #65, by SSgt Aaron Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Illinois National Guard
    Roll Call
    126ARW
    126OG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download