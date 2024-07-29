Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Financial Literacy and CLICK2GO

    KMC Update - Financial Literacy and CLICK2GO

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.28.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A KMC Update about the Financial Literacy program hosted by the 510th Regional Support Group and the CLICK2GO, a mobile app for convenient shopping, allowing customers to use their military star card for purchases without visiting the store. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 04:58
    Category: Newscasts
