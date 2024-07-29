Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Da Guards - Ep. 5 - Lets meet Capt. Scott Leier

    Da Guards - Ep. 5 - Lets meet Capt. Scott Leier

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Lets meet Capt. Scott Leier! Cpt. Leier is currently assigned as the Commander for the 68th Troop Command Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, and a Cyber Security Network Manager for the North Dakota National Guard's J6.

    Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers, Airmen of our organization and its community.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 11:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81733
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110470266.mp3
    Length: 00:57:39
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    North Dakota National Guard

