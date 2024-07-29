Da Guards - Ep. 5 - Lets meet Capt. Scott Leier

Lets meet Capt. Scott Leier! Cpt. Leier is currently assigned as the Commander for the 68th Troop Command Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, and a Cyber Security Network Manager for the North Dakota National Guard's J6.



Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers, Airmen of our organization and its community.