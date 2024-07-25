Breaking Doctrine - Episode 60 - Army Operations in Maritime Environments

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81716" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Gen. Charles Flynn, commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific, and Col. (Retired) Rich Creed join host Lt. Col. Lisa Becker to discuss the maritime domain, focusing on chapter 7, Field Manual 3-0, "Operations." They examine the contributions of the Army in the Pacific theater during WWII and how the Army has shifted during the “Pacific Pivot.” Additionally, they emphasize the Army’s contributions to all warfighting functions in maritime operations and weave in the importance of INDOPACOM’s land power network.