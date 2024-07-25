Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carnivore Nation Podcast Episode 3: Innovation in Action: Throwing the Box Away

    NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Audio by Christopher Wilson 

    10th Air Force

    So far, the first two episodes have focused on Maj. Gen. Gina Sabric’s priorities for the 10th Air Force. We’ve talked about her priorities to Drive Readiness and Develop Elite Airmen. In continuing with that theme, we’re welcoming back Gen. Sabric and Command Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Bluto as well as a very special guest to talk about her final priority, Innovate.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 12:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81713
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110466547.mp3
    Length: 00:25:14
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    AFRC
    10AF
    Carnivore Nation

