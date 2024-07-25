Carnivore Nation Podcast Episode 3: Innovation in Action: Throwing the Box Away

So far, the first two episodes have focused on Maj. Gen. Gina Sabric’s priorities for the 10th Air Force. We’ve talked about her priorities to Drive Readiness and Develop Elite Airmen. In continuing with that theme, we’re welcoming back Gen. Sabric and Command Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Bluto as well as a very special guest to talk about her final priority, Innovate.