As we approach August, it is Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month. On this week's edition of the Marne Report Podcast, we explore the critical issues and actions we can all take to make a difference. Stay informed, stay safe. Most importantly if you see something, say something. Take a listen now by searching for "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcast.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 11:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81710
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110466182.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:21
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
