The Marne Report

As we approach August, it is Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month. On this week's edition of the Marne Report Podcast, we explore the critical issues and actions we can all take to make a difference. Stay informed, stay safe. Most importantly if you see something, say something. Take a listen now by searching for "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcast.