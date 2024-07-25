AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st MXS 3D Printing Innovation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81708" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight's new 3D printing capability that promises to save man hours, money and keep 31st Fighter Wing aircraft mission-ready. This tool marks a significant advancement for the unit, boosting innovation and driving their ability to fabricate aircraft parts more efficiently. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Thomas Sjoberg)