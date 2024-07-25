Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st MXS 3D Printing Innovation

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.26.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight's new 3D printing capability that promises to save man hours, money and keep 31st Fighter Wing aircraft mission-ready. This tool marks a significant advancement for the unit, boosting innovation and driving their ability to fabricate aircraft parts more efficiently. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Thomas Sjoberg)

