    AFN Aviano Radio News: Jolly Vihar 24

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.26.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 56th Rescue Squadron's involvement in exercise Jolly Vihar 2024 at Papa Air Base, Hungary. This exercise aims to enhance U.S. and Hungarian forces ability to conduct integrated combat search and rescue scenarios, enhancing interoperability and combat readiness with NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio II)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 10:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Jolly Vihar 24, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Rescue #JollyVihar #AvianoAirBase #UASTrafficManagementSystem #56RQS #AirForce

