American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 56th Rescue Squadron's involvement in exercise Jolly Vihar 2024 at Papa Air Base, Hungary. This exercise aims to enhance U.S. and Hungarian forces ability to conduct integrated combat search and rescue scenarios, enhancing interoperability and combat readiness with NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio II)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2024 10:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81706
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110465927.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Jolly Vihar 24, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.