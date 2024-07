Marine Minute: 29-24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81669" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

WELCOME. I'M LANCE CORPORAL MATTHEW MCDONNELL WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



U.S. MARINES WITH 4TH AMPHIBIOUS BATTALION, 4TH MARINE DIVISION, PARTICIPATED IN THE SWIM QUALIFICATION PORTION OF THE COLOMBIAN FLUVIAL OPERATIONS COURSE ON JULY 16TH AT C-I-E-F, APARTADO, COLOMBIA



THE COURSE CONSISTS OF MULTIPLE TRAINING EXERCISES SUCH AS SWIM QUALIFICATION, CLASSROOM LECTURES, WEAPONS HANDLING AND MAINTENANCE, AND LITTORAL CRAFT MANEUVERS.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY GUNNERY SERGEANT ANTONIO CAMPBELL. IT FEATURES U.S. MARINES WITH THE 15TH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT DURING CLOSE AIR SUPPORT TRAINING AT POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII ON JULY 19TH.



WITH THE USE OF AIRCRAFT CONTROLLERS AND THE SUPPORT OF THE AIR FORCES’S A-10 THUNDERBOLT II, MARINES WERE ABLE TO STANDARDIZE THIER CLOSE AIR SUPPORT TECHNIQUES AND PROCEDURES.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES, VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FIDELIS.