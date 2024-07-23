Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 38: U.S. v. Cole (C.A.A.F. 2024)

In this episode we examine the role the providence inquiry plays in a guilty plea. The CAAF’s decision in Cole highlights the detail required from all practitioners to ensure guilty please survive appellate review.

