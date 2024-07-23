In this episode we examine the role the providence inquiry plays in a guilty plea. The CAAF’s decision in Cole highlights the detail required from all practitioners to ensure guilty please survive appellate review.
Connect with The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 10:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:18:54
|Location:
|US
This work, The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 38: U.S. v. Cole (C.A.A.F. 2024), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
