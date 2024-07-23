Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSL Unscripted | Episode 18 - A Discussion on “Secret Law” with Professor Dakota Rudesill of Ohio State Moritz College of Law

    NSL Unscripted | Episode 18 - A Discussion on “Secret Law” with Professor Dakota Rudesill of Ohio State Moritz College of Law

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, LTC Dan Maurer sits down with Dakota Rudesill, Associate Professor of Law at Ohio State’s Moritz College of Law. During this episode, Professor Rudesill discusses his in-depth study of “secret law,” from classified executive branch policy and pseudo-binding opinions by the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel in times of armed conflict to the proliferation of classified statutes and their annexes since the 1970s. Wide-ranging, the conversation touches on the historical prevalence of secret law, reasons for its growth, how courts address it, how to reconcile it with democratic norms, and his recommendations for responsible reform.
    NSL Practitioners interested in reviewing resources and scholarship produced by ADN should check out the Operational Law Handbook and LOAC Documentary Supplement and other significant military legal resources available at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School website under publications.
    Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 10:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81664
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110460874.mp3
    Length: 00:41:48
    Artist ADN NSL Unscripted Ending
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSL Unscripted | Episode 18 - A Discussion on “Secret Law” with Professor Dakota Rudesill of Ohio State Moritz College of Law, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LOAC
    TJAGLCS
    PracticewithPurpose
    NationalSecurityLaw
    SecretLaw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download