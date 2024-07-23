Thirty-second spot highlighting Paint and Sip to be aired on AFN Bahrain's morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Wanous)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 07:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81660
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110460518.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Paint and Sip Radio Spot-24JUL24, by SN Jackson Wanous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.