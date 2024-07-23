AUDIO: Distress call of vessel capsized by whale.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern New England command center watchstanders received a MAYDAY on Rescue 21 stating a boat capsized due to a whale breach underneath the vessel a half nautical mile east of Odiorne Point State Park, New Hampshire, July 23, 2024. A good Samaritan rescued the two individuals who were in the water due to capsizing with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Audio)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 23:40
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|81652
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110460127.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|151
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
Maine
United States Coast Guard