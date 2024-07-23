Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUDIO: Distress call of vessel capsized by whale.

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern New England command center watchstanders received a MAYDAY on Rescue 21 stating a boat capsized due to a whale breach underneath the vessel a half nautical mile east of Odiorne Point State Park, New Hampshire, July 23, 2024. A good Samaritan rescued the two individuals who were in the water due to capsizing with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Audio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 23:40
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 81652
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110460127.mp3
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US
    Web Views: 151
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

