AUDIO: Distress call of vessel capsized by whale.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern New England command center watchstanders received a MAYDAY on Rescue 21 stating a boat capsized due to a whale breach underneath the vessel a half nautical mile east of Odiorne Point State Park, New Hampshire, July 23, 2024. A good Samaritan rescued the two individuals who were in the water due to capsizing with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Audio)