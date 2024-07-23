TFNewscast Sasebo July 18th

U.S. Navy Sea, Air, and Land (SEAL) Operators, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technicians (Tech), and members of the Vietnamese Armed Forces conducted a Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) on EOD capabilities and standard operating procedures (SOP), advancing military-to-military cooperation between the two nations across a broad range of security capabilities. During the SMEE, EOD Techs from both countries discussed capabilities, tools, and SOPs that included locating, identifying, and best means of disposing of explosive materials or devices in both the land and maritime domain. Topics also included military personnel and civilian safety and security when in close proximity to explosive ordnance or devices. Training exchanges benefit both nations and help synchronize special operations capabilities among partners and allies, furthering the U.S.’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Recording taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)