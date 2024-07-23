TFNewscast Sasebo July 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81649" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Twenty-eight Australian Submarine Corporation personnel began training at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, as part of the Australia, United Kingdom and United States enhanced trilateral security partnership this week. In July 2023, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility was chosen as the Naval Supervising Authority and Lead Maintenance Activity for Submarine Rotational Force. Routine intermediate maintenance work, which does not require dry-docking the submarines and takes weeks - rather than months or years - to complete, will be planned and executed by ASC PERSONNEL and certified by Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility personnel. The Australia, United Kingdom and United States partnership is a strategic endeavor that will uplift the industrial bases of the three partners and promote a safe, free and open Indo-Pacific, ensuring an international, rules-based order is upheld in the region. (U.S. Navy recording taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields