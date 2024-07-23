Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TFNewscast Sasebo July 22

    TFNewscast Sasebo July 22

    JAPAN

    07.21.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Twenty-eight Australian Submarine Corporation personnel began training at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, as part of the Australia, United Kingdom and United States enhanced trilateral security partnership this week. In July 2023, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility was chosen as the Naval Supervising Authority and Lead Maintenance Activity for Submarine Rotational Force. Routine intermediate maintenance work, which does not require dry-docking the submarines and takes weeks - rather than months or years - to complete, will be planned and executed by ASC PERSONNEL and certified by Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility personnel. The Australia, United Kingdom and United States partnership is a strategic endeavor that will uplift the industrial bases of the three partners and promote a safe, free and open Indo-Pacific, ensuring an international, rules-based order is upheld in the region. (U.S. Navy recording taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 22:37
    RADIO
    JAPAN
    AFN Sasebo
    SUBMARINE
    AFN The Eagle

