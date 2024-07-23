Twenty-eight Australian Submarine Corporation personnel began training at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, as part of the Australia, United Kingdom and United States enhanced trilateral security partnership this week. In July 2023, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility was chosen as the Naval Supervising Authority and Lead Maintenance Activity for Submarine Rotational Force. Routine intermediate maintenance work, which does not require dry-docking the submarines and takes weeks - rather than months or years - to complete, will be planned and executed by ASC PERSONNEL and certified by Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility personnel. The Australia, United Kingdom and United States partnership is a strategic endeavor that will uplift the industrial bases of the three partners and promote a safe, free and open Indo-Pacific, ensuring an international, rules-based order is upheld in the region. (U.S. Navy recording taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 22:37
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|81649
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110459791.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNewscast Sasebo July 22, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.