The Coach Approach - Episode 5 Kermit Jones

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81646" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Listen to Kermit Jones as he shares his valuable insight and perspective in answering the million dollar question, "Why do I need a coach?". Kermit is a Navy Chaplain in the Reserves and an experienced Executive and Leadership Coach.