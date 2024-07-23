Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Coach Approach - Episode 5 Kermit Jones

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Audio by Aaron Thomas 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    Listen to Kermit Jones as he shares his valuable insight and perspective in answering the million dollar question, "Why do I need a coach?". Kermit is a Navy Chaplain in the Reserves and an experienced Executive and Leadership Coach.

    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 16:41
