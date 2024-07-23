Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TFNEWSCAST2 (17JUL24)

    TFNEWSCAST2 (17JUL24)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.17.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    240717-N-GG032-0001 SASEBO, Japan (July 17, 2024)
    A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's security forces who hosted an active shooter exercise as part of Citadel Pacific, a week long period that promotes training and security on base. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Shotton Orion.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 22:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81628
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110457898.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFNEWSCAST2 (17JUL24), by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security
    CFAS
    forces
    shooter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download