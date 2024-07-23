240717-N-GG032-0001 SASEBO, Japan (July 17, 2024)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's security forces who hosted an active shooter exercise as part of Citadel Pacific, a week long period that promotes training and security on base. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Shotton Orion.)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 22:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81628
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110457898.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNEWSCAST2 (17JUL24), by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.