TFNEWSCAST1 (16JUL24)

240716-N-OH637-0001 SASEBO, Japan (July 16, 2024)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 and Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, Detachment Forward Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF), who will forward deploy to Iwakuni, Japan. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell.)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 22:51
