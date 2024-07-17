On this Pacific Pulse- Exercise Pitch Black kicks off in Australia; U.S. and Papua New Guinea servicemembers come together to start Tamiok Strike, focusing on tactical and readiness capabilities; and in the Republics of Korea, Osan Air Base hosts a Good Neighbor program.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 20:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81626
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110457547.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: July 17, 2024, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.