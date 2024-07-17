Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: July 17, 2024

    JAPAN

    07.17.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse- Exercise Pitch Black kicks off in Australia; U.S. and Papua New Guinea servicemembers come together to start Tamiok Strike, focusing on tactical and readiness capabilities; and in the Republics of Korea, Osan Air Base hosts a Good Neighbor program.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: July 17, 2024, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan
    Good Neighbor
    Pitch Black
    Pacific Pulse
    Tamiok Strike

