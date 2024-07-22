Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps Talk: A Time for Change (S04, E09)

    Corps Talk: A Time for Change (S04, E09)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Audio by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this episode of Corps Talk, Maj. Tony Funkhouser, James Walker, and Col. Sonny B. Avichal—the newly appointed 61st Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District—delve into the transformative nature of change and its impact on both personal and organizational development.

    On July 12, 2024, Col. Brian Hallberg officially relinquished command of the Norfolk District to Col. Avichal. In this engaging discussion, Col. Avichal addresses the community served by the Corps and the Corps employees themselves, assuring everyone that USACE will continue to uphold its esteemed reputation.

    Join us for an insightful conversation about leadership transition, the future of the Norfolk District, and the ongoing commitment of USACE to excellence and community service.

    Link to the full video version is HERE: https://youtu.be/Hzi-G3Am0vo?si=39JBoBTNS6b_fEtp

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 14:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81623
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110456570.mp3
    Length: 00:32:43
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Talk: A Time for Change (S04, E09), by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Change
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Norfolk District
    Corps Talk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download