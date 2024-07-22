Corps Talk: A Time for Change (S04, E09)

In this episode of Corps Talk, Maj. Tony Funkhouser, James Walker, and Col. Sonny B. Avichal—the newly appointed 61st Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District—delve into the transformative nature of change and its impact on both personal and organizational development.



On July 12, 2024, Col. Brian Hallberg officially relinquished command of the Norfolk District to Col. Avichal. In this engaging discussion, Col. Avichal addresses the community served by the Corps and the Corps employees themselves, assuring everyone that USACE will continue to uphold its esteemed reputation.



Join us for an insightful conversation about leadership transition, the future of the Norfolk District, and the ongoing commitment of USACE to excellence and community service.



Link to the full video version is HERE: https://youtu.be/Hzi-G3Am0vo?si=39JBoBTNS6b_fEtp