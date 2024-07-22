Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Bahrain - Morning Mix with U.S. 5th Fleet CMC Chris King || EP 8

    BAHRAIN

    07.22.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Morning radio show featuring U.S. 5th Fleet Central Command, Command Master Chief Christopher King, and the NSA Bahrain Naval Security Forces DLCPO Kennel Master, Senior Chief Christopher Coolahan. The show featured discussions on how the Naval Security Forces utilizes Military Working Dogs during patrol, search, deterrence and other important mission roles within the installation. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    Radio
    AFN
    Bahrain
    Military Working Dogs
    NSF
    Morning Mix

