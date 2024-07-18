New Fort McCoy Garrison Commander gives first media interviews follow change of command ceremony

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez speaks to media members July 19, 2024, after the completion of a change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. She assumed command of the garrison from Col. Stephen Messenger who had been the commander since 2022. Baez-Ramirez previously served as chief, Reserve Program, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command at Fort Belvoir, Va. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|07.19.2024
|07.19.2024 17:17
|Newscasts
|81612
|2407/DOD_110452168.mp3
|00:08:20
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|3
|0
|0
