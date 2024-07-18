Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Fort McCoy Garrison commander shares first remarks during 2024 change of command ceremony

    New Fort McCoy Garrison commander shares first remarks during 2024 change of command ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    New Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez gives her first remarks as commander July 19, 2024, during the 2024 Fort McCoy Garrison change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. Baez Ramirez is the installation's first female garrison commander in its 110-plus year history. She assumed command of the garrison from Col. Stephen Messenger, who moves on to a new assignment. Patrick J. Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness, served as the presiding officer for the ceremony. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 15:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81611
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110451906.mp3
    Length: 00:01:20
    Artist Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Fort McCoy Garrison commander shares first remarks during 2024 change of command ceremony, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison
    Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez
    change of command ceremony 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download