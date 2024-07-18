New Fort McCoy Garrison commander shares first remarks during 2024 change of command ceremony

New Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez gives her first remarks as commander July 19, 2024, during the 2024 Fort McCoy Garrison change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. Baez Ramirez is the installation's first female garrison commander in its 110-plus year history. She assumed command of the garrison from Col. Stephen Messenger, who moves on to a new assignment. Patrick J. Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness, served as the presiding officer for the ceremony. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)