IMCOM-Readiness director speaks during 2024 Fort McCoy Garrison change of command ceremonny

Patrick J. Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness, provides his remarks July 19, 2024, during the 2024 Fort McCoy Garrison change of command ceremony held at Veterans Memorial PLaza at the installation's historic Commemorative Area. Appelman served as the presiding officer for the ceremony. During the ceremony, Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez assumed command of the garrison from Col. Stephen Messenger. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 15:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81609
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110451862.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:29
|Artist
|Patrick J. Appelman
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
