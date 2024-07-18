Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM-Readiness director speaks during 2024 Fort McCoy Garrison change of command ceremonny

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Patrick J. Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness, provides his remarks July 19, 2024, during the 2024 Fort McCoy Garrison change of command ceremony held at Veterans Memorial PLaza at the installation's historic Commemorative Area. Appelman served as the presiding officer for the ceremony. During the ceremony, Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez assumed command of the garrison from Col. Stephen Messenger. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 15:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81609
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110451862.mp3
    Length: 00:06:29
    Artist Patrick J. Appelman
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army Installation Management Command
    IMCOM-Readiness
    garrison change of command ceremony

