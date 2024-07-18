In this week's edition of the Marne Report Podcast, we discuss all the details surrounding the Fort Stewart Military Spouse Career Fair taking place on September 5. You can begin registration now by emailing:
USAGFS-HAAF_ACS_ERP_FSGA@army.mil
Take a listen now by searching for "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcast.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 14:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81608
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110451824.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:52
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.