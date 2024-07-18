Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | TJAG Sends: What You Can Expect from the new Talent Management Office (TMO) with LTG Berger, COL Dowdy, and COL Farrell

    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, LTG Joseph Berger, COL Ryan Dowdy, and COL Jessica Farrell discuss the new Talent Management Office (TMO) and how it will support the field.

    If you have questions or comments, please email the TMO team at: usarmy.pentagon.hqda-otjag.mbx.tmo@army.mil

    Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

