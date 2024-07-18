The Quill & Sword | TJAG Sends: What You Can Expect from the new Talent Management Office (TMO) with LTG Berger, COL Dowdy, and COL Farrell

In this episode, LTG Joseph Berger, COL Ryan Dowdy, and COL Jessica Farrell discuss the new Talent Management Office (TMO) and how it will support the field.



If you have questions or comments, please email the TMO team at: usarmy.pentagon.hqda-otjag.mbx.tmo@army.mil



Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).