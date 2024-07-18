American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) overseas and the services it provides to members of Wyvern Nation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|07.18.2024
|07.19.2024 08:18
|Newscasts
|00:02:34
|2024
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: VFW Overseas, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
