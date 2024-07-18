American Forces Network Incirlik reports on the 39th Air Base Wing conducting a recent Crashed, Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training event on July 19, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 01:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81581
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110450421.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: CDDAR Training Event, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.