In this quarterly edition of our podcast, Maj. Charles Emmons goes on location to Fort Stewart, Georgia, and talks with several senior leaders and other Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers about the importance and goals of annual training, specifically within the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 12:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81575
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110449032.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:03
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Annual Training with 48th IBCT, by MAJ Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
