Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Annual Training with 48th IBCT

    Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Annual Training with 48th IBCT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Audio by Maj. Charles Emmons 

    Georgia National Guard

    In this quarterly edition of our podcast, Maj. Charles Emmons goes on location to Fort Stewart, Georgia, and talks with several senior leaders and other Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers about the importance and goals of annual training, specifically within the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 12:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81575
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110449032.mp3
    Length: 00:15:03
    Year 2024
    Genre News
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Annual Training with 48th IBCT, by MAJ Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Annual Training
    48th IBCT
    Army
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download