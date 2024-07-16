Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Annual Training with 48th IBCT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81575" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this quarterly edition of our podcast, Maj. Charles Emmons goes on location to Fort Stewart, Georgia, and talks with several senior leaders and other Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers about the importance and goals of annual training, specifically within the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.