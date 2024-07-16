Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TFNEWSCAST1 (12JUL24)

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.11.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    240712-N-OR754-0001 SASEBO, Japan (July 12th, 2024)
    A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the Republic of Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol visiting U.S. Indo-Pacific Command at Camp H.M. Smith during his visit to Honolulu, July 8-9, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner.)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 01:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFNEWSCAST1 (12JUL24), by PO3 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    USINDOPACOM
    President Yoon Suk Yeol
    Republic of Korea

