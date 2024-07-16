Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 15: Inside NAVWAR - Personal Stories of Performance and Engagement

Are you able to meet the needs of your customers? Do you make meaningful contributions to your organization? How well do your leaders lead? What is your intrinsic work experience?



According to the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS), all these questions (and more!) play into performance confidence and the employee engagement index.



On this episode of Empowering Excellence with Art and Frankie, NAVWAR cyber guru Sarah Do, shares her unique experiences and perspectives on these topics and their role in shaping organizational success.