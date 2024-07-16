Are you able to meet the needs of your customers? Do you make meaningful contributions to your organization? How well do your leaders lead? What is your intrinsic work experience?
According to the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS), all these questions (and more!) play into performance confidence and the employee engagement index.
On this episode of Empowering Excellence with Art and Frankie, NAVWAR cyber guru Sarah Do, shares her unique experiences and perspectives on these topics and their role in shaping organizational success.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 12:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81559
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110446518.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:31
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 15: Inside NAVWAR - Personal Stories of Performance and Engagement, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.