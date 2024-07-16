Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 58: A conversation with Tom Wells: ‘Good enough for government work’

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    In this episode of The Contracting Experience, we sit down with Tom Wells, a retired member of the Senior Executive Service with over 35 years of Air Force acquisition experience. Wells has held positions such as Director of Contracting, Air Force Materiel Command, and Director, 711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Research Laboratory. Currently, he serves as Vice President and Senior Associate at Dayton Aerospace, providing senior-level support and acquisition training for both government and industry professionals.

    Wells shares his insights from both sides of the negotiation table and offers a glimpse into his training methods that promote win-win arrangements. He discusses the evolution of government acquisition, the importance of strategic thinking over individual credit, and the mutual understanding needed between government and industry. He also emphasizes the value of professional organizations like the National Contract Management Association and addresses the true meaning of the phrase, "good enough for government work." Tune in for an engaging and insightful conversation.

    AFMC: Air Force Materiel Command
    CFCM: Certified Federal Contract Manager
    NCMA: National Contract Management Association

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Length: 00:26:57
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
